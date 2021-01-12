Columnist deflects from the real issue
To the editor:
Regarding Bob Foley’s column (“A better approach,” Opinion, Jan. 8) Same old Foley: Deflect as usual and make no mention of the incident in the Capitol.
Instead he goes on to attack Gov. Charlie Baker. I certainly don’t care about Foley’s military exploits. I’m a Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War.
I guess Foley doesn’t mind being called a sucker for being in the military by the coward with the life-threatening bone spurs.
Please, Sun Chronicle, stop wasting valuable space in the newspaper.
William Gallant
Attleboro
