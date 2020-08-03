To the editor:
In his most recent column “The wake of the woke,” Opinion, July 31) Tom Dennison writes that protesters need a “metaphorical” spanking. What I would like to know is what a metaphorical spanking would look like in Dennison’s vision of America.
Is it the kind employed by Benito Mussolini’s goons when they used to insert a water hose up where the sun don’t shine and turn it on full blast?
Or maybe the Adolf Hitler type where they would string them up from their necks with piano wire.
Or maybe the Argentinian kind where as many as 30,000 dissenters were “disappeared” without a trace and their children given away as prizes to childless, army-connected couples.
Perhaps he can enlighten us in his next column. And, maybe at the same time he can also explain to us how he squares his statement “Dissent is the cornerstone of our democracy” yet complains about both peaceful (Colin Kaepernick) and the more uncomfortable manner (taking to the streets) methods of protest.
If people can’t protest either peacefully or more forcefully, how can he praise dissent as the cornerstone of our democracy?
I think the answer is clear. Dennison is talking out of his, well, where the sun don’t shine.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
