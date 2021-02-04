Columnist ignores danger of far right
To the editor:
I have a question for Bob Foley, following his column of Jan. 29 “Who would have thought?” You have told us what the far left is up to and you’ve attempted to stoke our fears. What is the far right up to? Your selectivity leads me to believe that they are beyond reproach. That is, at least in your opinion.
Ed Drozda
North Attleboro
