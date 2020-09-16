To the editor:
I am wholeheartedly insulted by Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby’s column (“Many teachers not doing themselves any favors,” Sept. 12, City & Town).
It made me realize in the age of digital media, we don’t need an “opinion column” anymore.
Is Kirby an educator or have a degree in anything that might qualify his inappropriate comments? I’m honestly considering canceling my subscription because of his recent column. I am disappointed that the editors ran this right as school started. The column was divisive and The Sun Chronicle should know better.
Kirby is shameful. He owes teachers an apology. If it weren’t for teachers, you wouldn’t have your cushy job behind a computer.
Kathryn Martone
Norton
