To the editor:
I continue to be puzzled by your newspaper’s accommodation of Bob Foley’s divisive views.
Your March 26, 2021, Opinion Page says it all — a caricature critical of government responses to mass shootings, and opposing headlines, “A hope for more understanding” and “A reckless disregard of the Constitution, inch by inch.” The latter by Foley has as its theme, a conspiratorial view of an unconstitutional anti-gun agenda — to which he not so cleverly leads by sniping criticism of recently passed COVID relief; mocking President Joe Biden’s tripping up steps to his airplane, and stating the government is censoring information regarding our southern border problem.
He has a knack for harsh, solution-less criticism which seems in sync with far-right, QAnon, conspiratorial “theorists.”
Surely, one can debate the merits of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package; the southern border problem is a hardy perennial that has yet to be resolved by the U.S. Congress; but it’s simply not true that the U.S. government has any intention to do away with the Second Amendment — nor reasonably could it.
On the other hand, the persistent gun violence in our country, wherein there are reportedly more guns than people, is a valid concern that merits solutions instead of a blanket “they’re out to get our guns” response.
I have viewed your newspaper as family/community grounded. Having served a 31-year active military career, I do not lack for patriotism, and, as a news and political “junkie,” I welcome opposing views. However, when I read Foley’s columns, I immediately picture the writer as a leading member of the crowd that occupied the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in that his views seem undemocratic, uninformed, and misleading. It’s as if Foley has his primary daily purpose to find things wrong to write about without regard for foundation, truth, or objectivity. The divisiveness which permeates our country is thereby exacerbated — which I believe does not reflect well on your newspaper. The expressing of opposing views is certainly important and worthwhile, but I would think one can do better.
Francis P. Keough
Foxboro
