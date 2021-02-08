To the editor:
I would like to raise two points regarding Bob Foley’s column on Feb. 5, (“Executive orders and pork barrel spending. Welcome aboard Mr. President.”)
First, his portrayal of the proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is misleading/unclear, and he seems to be confusing it with the spending bills passed in December.
He states that President Joe Biden’s proposed bill includes a long list of non-COVID relief, which Foley included in his essay.
Actually, his list of non-COVID spending was included in an omnibus spending bill that funds the government in 2021, and that bill was passed in tandem with the COVID relief bill this past December (as noted in a Dec. 27, 2020, rollcall.com article). The spending was not part of the COVID relief bill.
Second, much of Foley’s list of spending was a word-for-word citation of what was written on Dec. 20, 2020, by Joe Concha, a columnist for The Hill — well before the current COVID relief bill was written.
I think it would be appropriate for a Sun Chronicle columnist to cite his source, whether he got it from Concha or some other place on the internet.
Foley has a right to his opinions, but they should be based on facts and sources should be cited so readers can indeed check the facts.
Thomas Fuller
Mansfield
