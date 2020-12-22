Columnist still drunk on Trump Kool-Aid
To the editor:
I want to congratulate Bob Foley for working so hard on expanding his vocabulary. In his most recent column, (“A paradigm shift led by Donald Trump,” Opinion, Dec. 18), his word for the day seems to have been paradigm. I understand that if you are able to use a new word at least five times in a sentence the word is yours. Foley was able to squeeze his new found verbiage into his writing no less than six times in the last three paragraphs.
Unfortunately, his observations are amiss.
In his contribution, Foley attempts to hold Trump up to esteem. He suggests that, ”Trump assembled and enabled the right people across any number of disparate disciplines to get the job done in record time.” I guess the Donald must have been working weekends in the Pfizer lab.
The writing was like a reading from Hamlet. Where the grave digger holds up the skull of the court jester, Yorick, to lament his death. Now, stands Bob Foley, holding the decayed skull of the politically and socially deceased Donald Trump.
Sadly, Foley is a prime example of someone who has not only drunk from, but, gulped the Trump Kool-Aid and is still reeling from it’s embarrassing side effects. In short, if the very weak logic offered in his column were translated to loose change, the writer wouldn’t be able to scrounge up ‘a pair of dimes.’
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
