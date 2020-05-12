To the editor:
Response to Oreste D’Arconte column “How not to be selfish and ignorant,” May 9-10, Opinion.
The Oreste D’Arconte column over the weekend was a disgrace.
How many times do you have to denigrate our president, Mr. D’Arconte. I cannot remember any of your recent columns not containing some sort of disgusting comments, veiled at times by your so-called “expertise”, about President Trump.
Why don’t you show some respect? Perhaps a real good look in the mirror might wake you up.
First of all, I would think that someone as intelligent as you seem to think you are, would not return to an establishment that was not adhering to the way in which you would like to be served ( i.e no masks) … so who is the ignorant one? Who is the dope? And to refer to President Trump as “Lying King” as well as any of the non-masked people in the city as “selfish and ignorant” and then “Trumpers”, is just disgraceful and unnecessary in a column that used to be fun to read.
I have grown tired of the president and his supporters being called all kinds of nasty, vile, disgusting names in this paper and you have become the ring leader. Now your column is something that finds the garbage in a real hurry. I would bet that there are just as many “I am above it all” liberal Democrats such as yourself that are guilty of “no-masks,” but we will excuse those highly educated liberals won’t we. Maybe you need to eat more ice cream with your disgraceful leader Nancy Pelosi.
I should also ask, why are Trump supporters constantly attacked and denigrated by each and every one of the columnists in this paper. Who do you and the rest of your cohorts think you are?
But I guess we have to look forward to four more years of this.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
