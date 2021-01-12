Columnist ignorant on COVID vaccines
To the editor:
It’s clear that Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley either can’t read the Massachusetts plan for COVID-19 vaccination or he simply wants to complain. (“A better approach,” Opinion, Jan. 8)
The state has an elaborate, well-thought out plan and is in accord with the CDC recommendations.
The reason half the doses are not given yet is simple: This is a two-dose vaccine, and the other half are for completion of the process for those who had their first dose. This, too, is in compliance with CDC recommendations.
Foley’s weekly column is a bold attempt by The Sun Chronicle to give voice to a different opinion.
It is obvious to most of us, that this attempt has failed. Foley is the archetypal “get off my lawn” old man, who only likes to complain.
Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
