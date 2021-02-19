To the editor:
Donna Perry, in her Feb. 18 column “A tense climate” (Opinion) implies that the weather-related failure of the wind power component of the energy grid was the main reason for the horrific loss of heat and electricity for millions of people in Texas.
She inferred from this failure that clean energy sources are not at all ready to take on a larger share of energy supply.
The data available, however, points to the natural gas, coal and nuclear power components as the main contributor to this failure. While she certainly may have a point about being careful in Massachusetts about avoiding rushing in too fast to convert to clean energy, she definitely misunderstood what was the main cause of the Texas disaster.
The Republican governor got caught in the same lie. Certainly better fact checking by her as a columnist for The Sun Chronicle should be expected.
Joseph DiCola
North Attleboro
