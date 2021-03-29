To the editor:
The first time I read Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley’s brief bio I did a double take as I served in the military (Navy), worked at Texas Instruments for over a decade and have now worked as a math teacher for over 20 years.
Despite our shared life experiences, our political views are very different, to say the least. I found The Sun Chronicle’s idea to give a regular platform to conservative viewpoints, a good one as we all benefit from hearing different perspectives.
Based on past comments Foley has made in letters to the editor, I questioned whether he was the right choice. My initial concerns have been tempered somewhat by a few of his recent columns. His ideas on college costs and maintaining standardized testing during the pandemic offered constructive solutions to real problems.
Then, in his latest column (“A reckless disregard of the Constitution, inch by inch,” March 26, Opinion) he returns to gun control.
If IBM’s Watson had all of the NRA’s and Fox “News” talking points on the Second Amendment for the last several decades and was directed to write and essay of 800+ words you would have last Foley’s March 26 column.
As engineers at Texas Instruments we worked as problem solvers, looking at root causes and addressing those causes to the best of our ability. We do not need more diatribes about clichés like taking all our guns away, socialism, and raising taxes unless there are constructive solutions offered. Specifically related to last Friday’s topic — how would a skilled problem solver address our country’s gun violence problem? What laws have been shown they work and which ones could be refined? Are “smart guns” part of a solution?
Hopefully all future columns by Foley will elevate the discussion of the particular topic, as opposed to that being the exception to date.
Edward Smith
Seekonk
