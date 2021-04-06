Writer should stick to math
To the editor:
After reading columnist Bob Foley’s most recent piece (“Climate protection or more control,” Opinion, April 2), I thought it was April Fool’s Day.
He started out with a recitation of a relevant section of the law, and actually began to discuss some facts. But then, as usual, he veered into his usual diatribes against “the liberals”, with gross mischaracterizations of what the legislation (SB9) was intended to do. No one is trying to “control nature and the climate.” What this legislation is trying to do is minimize human impact on the climate, and ensure that when our society does take actions, that those actions do not disproportionately affect vulnerable populations who in many cases have already borne the burden of such actions (think bus and truck terminals, power plants, waste facilities, etc.).
All I can say is that it’s a good thing Foley taught math, which is more of an absolute type of thinking. Anything that requires vision, subtlety and a broader understanding is clearly beyond him.
Liz Miller
Mansfield
