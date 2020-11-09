To the editor:
I have to totally disagree with a recent commentary by Ned Bristol “They are your friends, neighbors and family. They are not deplorable.” (Commentary, Nov. 6)
Bristol tries to make the claim that Donald Trump “brings out the bad in people.” Wrong. It was always inside them.
Trump gives them the right they think to say it out loud. Trump has unearthed the worst human beings in this country. They are the very people who have been upset since Barack Obama was elected president and now all their hate, racism, and ignorance has been unleashed on us all. They could never accept a Black man as their president. It ate them up inside.
These are the people who support a man who called our military people “losers and suckers.”They are the people who support a man who said it was OK to sexually assault a woman. They are the people who support a man who mocked a disabled reporter ... and they all laughed. They are the people who support a man who attacked a Gold Star family who had lost a son in Iraq. They are the people who support a man who called white supremacists and Nazis “good people.”
These very people like to call themselves Americans but they are far from it. Everything they do is anti-American. Just look at them now with guns threatening people who are counting the votes in this election. They like to call the left a mob but they are truly the mob, armed to the teeth, driving around like Nazi storm troopers. Please explain to me how these are good people?
Trump never wanted to be the president of all the people, only the fools who blindly support him. They listen to every insane thing he says and never have the guts to call him out. When he says despicable things, they just remain silent, which to me, is the same thing as agreeing.
In my opinion “deplorable” is too nice a word to describe them. They want to tear this country down and follow one crazy man anywhere he will take them. They are mindless pods who can’t think on their own. Whether they are friends or family, if they support Trump, I do not want them in my life and I am sure they do not want me in theirs.
We have too much work to rebuild this country from the mess Trump has left it in, and I for one, do not have time for people with “reality TV mentality.”
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
