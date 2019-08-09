To the editor:
Jim Hand once again showed his contempt for President Trump in his Aug. 3 column (“Kraft battles bigotry, except when it comes to his friend Trump”).
Jim stated that Trump had “openly spread hate and bigotry for political gain” but it seems to me that those who make race the underlying factor for almost everything are doing the real race-baiting in this country.
President Trump tweeted: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.” That last sentence, rarely heard on TV and radio, helps put his prior sentence in context.
It is unfortunate that the left and the media label any negative criticism Trump utters against someone who happens to be a minority as racist. They are the ones dividing this country by constantly making everything about race, all to promote their agenda.
Trump’s Tweet was aimed at several Congresswomen who have said some pretty nasty things about both him and this country. That is certainly their right. His Tweet may have been inappropriate, but it certainly wasn’t racist — no matter how many times Jim Hand and the media tell us it was.
I find it ironic that the same day this article appeared, the comics section of The Sun Chronicle printed a Peanuts comic where Lucy, frustrated with Charlie Brown, yells: “Why don’t you go back from where you came from?!”. Was this is a racist comment? No, it wasn’t — and neither was Trump’s.
David Silva
Rehoboth
Editor’s Note:
President Trump’s exact Tweet did imply that the congresswomen were from other countries.
“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly.....”
— Donald Trump via Twitter
Three of the four congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — were born in the United States. Only Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was born elsewhere, in Solmalia. She became a U.S. citizen at 17. All four are women of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.