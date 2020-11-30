Columnist shows his true color — anger
To the editor:
I’m sorry to see that Bob Foley has adopted Donald Trump’s approach to history.
His op-ed piece on Friday was as mean and vitriolic as any he has written.(“Things to not be thankful for,” Opinion, Nov. 27) Full of baseless charges, I was surprised he didn’t argue that the election was rigged and Trump really won.
If the article was supposed to be tongue in cheek, Foley bit off his tongue. Next time Foley gets on a rant, I hope he proofreads his story for accuracy. He has shown his true colors as a “get off my lawn” old man. Please retire from writing sir, and go back to eating your gruel.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
