To the editor:
This is a response to Mike Kirby’s recent teacher-shaming column published on Sept. 12:
While your opinion does not matter to me at all, The Sun Chronicle should focus more on the safety issues of students and staff and not waste their space with such ridiculousness!
Your public teacher bashing and shaming is totally out of line.
Have you even talked to a teacher about this? Have you stepped foot inside a school lately? Have you attended a town meeting? How did you become educated on what is actually going on?
I guess, right or wrong, we are still allowed to have an opinion but just because The Sun Chronicle printed i,t doesn’t mean it’s worth reading.
We will be looking to hire subs when our staff gets sick so maybe you could apply for the job?
You would have to leave the safety of your cubicle-for-one surrounded in plexiglass to do that though.
Donna Anderson
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.