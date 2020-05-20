Columnist writes with hatred
To the editor:
After reading Larry Ruark’s most recent column (“Alone and in a fix,” Opinion, May 5), I don’t think I’ve ever read a columnist with so much animosity and just plain hatred toward anyone. Never mind that he’s the duly elected leader of his country. When President Obama was elected president, I thought it was a bad choice, but I wrote a letter to “Voice of the Public” hoping he would be successful since he was now my president.
I can understand a person not agreeing with the ideology and their policy, but Ruark’s degree of anger is a little off the wall. I don’t mean the wall between Mexico.
In his latest monthly column, Ruark also writes the president is incompetent, irresponsible, indifferent, unstable. All because of his adopted ideology, and if that’s not enough, he has personal intellectual and emotional deficits, according to Ruark.
After reading Ruark’s latest column, I have to agree with him as far as the instability and irrationality. I just don’t think he and I are thinking about the same person needing help.
Jim Rowan
Attleboro
