To the editor:
Thank you, Donna Perry, for your insightful and positive column ("2020: The year that changed us," Dec. 31).
Rather than listing a series of complaints about what you may feel is wrong in the world, you provided a measured look back at 2020 and let the reader reflect on what was most import to them and consider how we can each make a positive change for society as a whole.
No preaching or attempt to impose your worldview on others. The approach was refreshing and appreciated.
You helped me to start the new year on a hopeful note.
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
