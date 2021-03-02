To the editor:
I ordinarily refrain from commenting on the opinion columns of Donna Perry and Bob Foley.
But these two writers appear to be seriously divorced from fact. They attribute motives and statements to Democrats that are not present, and Mr. Foley in particular, demonizes Democrats in their every word and action.
This kind of lying and disinformation is what led to the Capitol riot in January. If this newspaper is going to give these individuals a regular space, then it has a duty to fact check the statements made in their columns. Giving these writers a weekly outlet confers some status to their statements.
In exchange, readers should expect that columnists’ statements about what others do and say should be accurate and based upon verifiable quotes with appropriate context.
Liz Miller
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.