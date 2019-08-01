Come help us cheer on Pan-Mass riders
To the editor:
Once again the Pan-Mass Challenge will be in top form on Cherry Street in Wrentham on Saturday.
The first riders should be here around 7:45 a.m. with the larger groups on our street between 11-11:30 a.m. Again, we will have off-street parking with traffic safety guards to direct.
The King Philip Steel Drum Band and the Dedham Bagpipers will also be here to help cheer on and support the riders.
Bring your folding chairs and anything else you may want or need and join all of us to show how much we support this great event.
Cherry Street will be open to traffic for residents only from 7 a.m. to noon.
Hope to see you with family, friends, and neighbors for a very special day to show we all are fighting for a cure for cancer and the hundreds of riders need our support. Thank you.
The Cherry Street Committee for the PMC
Judy and Rick Simonds, Donna and Jim Dunn, Jean Cataldo and all the neighbors who give their help
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.