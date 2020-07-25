To the editor:
I am so proud to stand with our community as we adapt to, heal from, overcome, and band together through these uncertain and chaotic times.
Our community is full of passionate and selfless members who work endlessly to make this place a home for countless families, individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Here is a huge thank you for all that you do! It never ceases to amaze me.
Watching events unfold over the past several months has given me insight into not only our vast needs as a community, but also the awareness of those with inexhaustible vitality who are devoting themselves daily to meet those needs or raise awareness in whatever way they possibly can.
Let us continue to keep the heart and soul that knit us together in our hometown community alive and thriving as we move forward in unity.
Susan Taylor
North Attleboro
