To the editor:
I am writing in response to the article titled “Emerald Square in North Attleboro placed in receivership; new management team says mall ‘open for business’” published in your newspaper on Nov. 13.
For the Emerald Square mall to re-establish itself, the North Attleboro community needs to come together and show its support and provide the necessary support.
It will not survive if just the corporations are doing their job. The community needs to come together as one.
The mall should be revamped to draw the attention of more customers, in hopes of getting business from people outside of the North Attleboro area.
This time of year, the holiday season, is a busy time for all stores. Adding the holiday decorations and spreading holiday cheer is always an annual appeal to customers.
With hopes of Black Friday shopping still happening with social distancing guidelines in place is sure to bring in lots of revenue for the mall.
Do what you can to try to buy your holiday gifts early from the mall.
Buying them now will provide the mall with the business it needs and will lessen the amount of people coming in for Black Friday shopping.
As long as everyone is on the same page and working together the Emerald Square mall can be better than ever.
Lindsay Robinson
North Attleboro
