Congrats to Plainville for defeating override
To the editor:
Congratulations to the voting citizens of Plainville who “soundly” defeated the most recent Proposition 2 1/2 override attempt (for the second time).
You deserve full credit for using sound judgment (and a modicum of common sense) in sending a clear message that, like homeowners, those who are charged with the responsibility of managing the town’s finances need to “make do” with the financial resources that have been made available to them, without sticking their hand out for more, and more, and more.
One can only hope that the leaders of surrounding towns might begin to learn this lesson from the fine example you have displayed.
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
Something to sleep on
To the editor:
I think I understand why Russell Morin has a hard time sleeping. (“Thoughts that are good for the soul ... and sleep,” Voice of the Public, April 2)
Someone who concludes that the minority should rule must be one who feels beset on all sides.
One who must feel that the majority is oppressive and that we would be better off being ruled by the minority. This kind of autocratic thinking, if it goes unchecked, is what leads to fascism and eventual suppression of a growing majority by an ever-shrinking minority. That is the nature of fascism; it survives on an “us vs. them” mentality. And, the “us” have to keep looking for more of the “them.”
There is a famous poem by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller entitled “First they came ...” that explains this very well. The last line is “Then they came for me, and by that time no one was left to speak.”
No, Mr. Morin, our founding fathers did not give us minority rule. They gave us a Constitutional democracy. This means that the majority rules, but the rights of all — including the minority — are protected by the Constitution.
And one more thing, please leave God out of it. Do not presume that God, or those who love God, agree with you.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
Requiring an ID to vote is not voter suppression
To the editor:
As liberals and their friends in the mainstream media push forward the false narrative of “voter suppression,” ask yourself the following:
What, in the list below, can I do or acquire legally without some form of identification?
Driver’s license, library card, Social Security card, medical card, passport, secure employment, bank account, cash a check, purchase tobacco, purchase alcohol, marriage license, register a motor vehicle, credit cards, debit cards, deed for real estate ownership, rent a car, purchase a car, rent an apartment, entrance to college, serve on a jury, apply for a business license.
The same people who are claiming voter ID requirements is “voter suppression,” are the same people who require you to show a photo ID when you board a plane, or pick up tickets from will-call for sporting or music events.
On Oct. 21, two changes will occur nationwide:
1. All U.S. airline passengers 18 and over will be required to show a so-called “Real ID” issued by the DMV or present a U.S. Passport to fly even within the United States.
2. Entrance into all Federal Buildings will require a “Real ID.”
I ask, where is the liberal outrage for this new identification process?
See this for what it truly is. Liberals, mainstream media, corporations, professional sports leagues -- the NBA and MLB -- Delta Airlines, Coke, and of course Hollywood, are literally insinuating that people of color, and the elderly are too ignorant and/or uneducated to obtain a legitimate identification card on their own.
Rose Rollins
Attleboro
What happened to tolerance and diversity?
To the editor:
I’m getting quite tired of all the attacks on Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley. The attacks are all obviously from the left, the liberal and the woke.
These are the same people who preach tolerance and diversity.
I’m an independent thinker who wants to hear both sides and make up my own mind. I hope that doesn’t disappear.
Remember tolerance and diversity is supposed to go both ways, not just the way that agrees with your agenda.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville
Columnist should stick to solving math problemsTo the editor:
After reading columnist Bob Foley’s most recent piece (“Climate protection or more control,” Opinion, April 2), I thought it was April Fool’s Day.
He started out with a recitation of a relevant section of the law, and actually began to discuss some facts. But then, as usual, he veered into his usual diatribes against “the liberals,” with gross mischaracterizations of what the legislation (SB9) is intended to do. No one is trying to “control nature and the climate.”
What this legislation is trying to do is minimize human impact on the climate, and ensure that when our society does take actions, that those actions do not disproportionately affect vulnerable populations who, in many cases, have already borne the burden of such actions (think bus and truck terminals, power plants, waste facilities, etc.).
All I can say is that it’s a good thing Foley taught math, which is more of an absolute type of thinking. Anything that requires vision, subtlety and a broader understanding is clearly beyond him.
Liz Miller
Mansfield
Columnist’s opinion was breath of fresh air
To the editor:
Larry Ruark’s fine piece on April 6 on “cancel culture” (“Canceled or just updated?” Opinion) was a breath of fresh air! Well written, sound logic, perceptive view of right-wing culture attacks. Please continue.
Paul Miles-Matthias, M.D.
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.