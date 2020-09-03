Great courage during unimaginable grief
To the editor:
I wish to publicly praise the courage of a couple who recently posted an obituary for their infant son (Alexander Theodore Olsson-Elliott, The Sun Chronicle, Sept. 1).
Those who have experienced similar loss are those who really know, and weep with them.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.