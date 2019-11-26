To the editor:
This is in response to Dave Kane, who wrote to The Sun Chronicle in defense of Lt. Col. Vindman after Bob Foley’s attack on him. (“Lt. Col Alexander Vindman is an American hero,” Letters to the editor, Nov. 22)
Mr. Kane, and anyone who has ever replied to Mr. Foley, let’s stop responding. I have a feeling this is what he lives for. He writes contentious letters attacking anyone against the president, then waits, hoping that someone will reply so that he can attack them as well. Maybe he has nothing else in his life, or maybe he enjoys being a bully and making himself feel good by saying nasty things about other people.
I don’t know if Mr. Foley has ever served in the military, but it is a hard, but honorable job that deserves respect. I know this as I am a veteran, as is my husband. Anyone who has served knows the many sacrifices that you must make to serve your country. You move often, sometimes every six months.
You’re often away from family and friends, in strange places, for long periods of time. But more importantly, there are times when your life, or the life of those serving with you are in danger.
It’s not a glamorous or easy life but person serving their country does this because they love their country and are willing to sacrifice everything to serve it. Mr. Foley obviously does not understand this, nor does he care to.
I often wonder what makes someone attack others so venomously, and the only thing I can think of is they have nothing else in their lives to make them feel good. Instead of responding to Mr. Foley and giving him what he wants, let’s give him some suggestions of things that might make him feel better. We could encourage him to volunteer at a pet shelter, helping animals always makes one feel good. He could help seniors at a senior center, or better yet, since Mr. Foley likes to write so much, he would make an excellent tutor. There is a great Literacy Center in Attleboro that is always looking for volunteers.
I know I will get backlash from Mr. Foley for this letter, but it’s OK, I can take it. Five years as a woman in the Marine Corps and 14 years as a Navy wife has made me strong.
Mr. Kane, I applaud your defense of Lt. Col. Vindman, every word you wrote is true, but maybe if we stop giving Mr. Foley what he wants he will find something better and more meaningful to do with his time and we can read opinions that are worth reading.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro
