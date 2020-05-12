To the editor:
Yikes! The Sun Chronicle does it again! Your newspaper never misses an opportunity to bash Sheriff Tom Hodgson yet you never print anything good about him and the services the Sheriff’s Department provides for the municipalities of Bristol County. (“What are you hiding Sheriff Hodgson?” Our View, May 11)
Having served 12 years as a Rehoboth Selectman I have witnessed many services that Hodgson has done for the Town of Rehoboth. A group of volunteer inmates painted the interior of the Rehoboth Town Office building and did an excellent job all the while being very happy to be away from their cells for a few days.
I have seen groups of inmates cleaning roadsides but never in a chain gang.
When I was chairman of the building committee for the Rehoboth Senior Center, Hodgson offered the town some chairs and tables for the new building. Arriving at the jail in Dartmouth, I found a group of inmates and two guards eagerly awaiting to load my truck with the furniture we selected.
Upon arrival in Rehoboth they unloaded and placed the items where we wanted them. When they finished I treated the guards and the inmates to coffee and doughnuts at a local coffee shop and they told us how happy they were to be able to do this for the town.
I am happy that a U.S. District Court Judge ordered the testing of the detainees that Hodgson wanted to do, which is what sparked the melee in which the detainees caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the prison facilities.
Hodgson and the correctional officers should be commended and not bashed by your newspaper and the likes of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Ed Markey.
Arthur F. Tobin
Rehoboth
