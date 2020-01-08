To the editor:
I’m still deeply disturbed by the uproar over the custodian’s new boots issue at Attleboro High. Disturbed isn’t quite what I’m feeling ... bereft of hope for the future of humanity is much closer.
The divisive nature of party politics in this country is enough to sicken anyone who feels politicians should be focused on moving this country forward as opposed to sniping at each other. And now we find that the rank and file can’t even agree on how appropriate it is for a nice group of kids to buy a Christmas present for a custodian that they all care about.
I read the initial story and it gave me a warm fuzzy feeling. After reading the update today I’m considering buying a small cabin in Montana on a hundred acres of land where my closest neighbors are a family of caribou.
Who could possibly take exception to this act of Christmas kindness by a group of kids who obviously aren’t the type to paint graffiti on vacant buildings, vape pot in the rest rooms or slap around freshmen for their lunch money?
Couldn’t people just let it be? It is what it is. It is a simple act of kindness. This was not a special interest group giving the principal a bottle of 12-year-old Scotch.
This wasn’t a local college giving season tickets for their football season to a guidance counselor.
The custodian, I’m assuming, isn’t in a position to drop a C note for a pair of new boots if the old boots are still at all serviceable. It was an exemplary gesture enriching all involved with the pureness of its inception. They wanted to do something nice for a person they cared about during a very special season that, in its purest form, is all about giving. Period!
And now it’s sullied by some of the entitled, self-serving, guardians of all that’s right and holy among us. Shame on them. And shame on us for even giving them the time of day.
Gil Gomes
Seekonk
