Dangerous roadways indeed
To the editor:
The rticle highlighting Adamsdale Road in North Attleboro as a “racetrack” couldn’t be more accurate (“North Attleboro residents say road where pedestrian was fatally injured is a ‘racetrack’, Sept 4. Page A1)
As a resident of Allen Avenue, living directly behind Emerald Square Mall, I can attest that the residential roads behind Route 1 are a dangerous place that are essentially a fatal accident waiting to happen.
On a daily basis I witness cars whipping by my house at 40 to 60 mph in a 25 mph speed zone. I have been nearly hit so many times in the decade I have lived here that I have lost count.
There are infinite stories about speeders amongst neighbors, and countless postings on social media detailing harrowing experiences. Many residents of that area are all too familiar with a particular driver who infamously drives a white jaguar sedan known for speeding, tailgating drivers adherent to the speed limit, and antagonizing residents.
The tragedy in our town should be used as an eye-opener to report drivers who are violating speed laws in residential areas more frequently than it has been reported in the past. If we don’t, it’s just a matter of time before this happens again.
Ryan Benharris
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.