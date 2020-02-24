Democrats’ debate nothing more than a six-ring circus
To the editor:
Having watched the Wednesday night follies, I thought a couple of suggestions might help to guide the moderators of future Democratic square-offs.
Seems most, not all, but most, of the hopefuls can’t seem to tell time. Their allotted minute plus window was constantly abused with pleas like ‘I have to defend myself’, ‘let me finish’ and yada yada yada.
One pundit previewing the event predicted a circular firing squad, and anyone looking for such was not disappointed. Those on stage just couldn’t follow the rules. And they relentlessly bashed each other even as they committed to support the ultimate nominee.
I almost choked when I found agreement with Liz Warren’s challenge to Mike Bloomberg to release NDA ‘signers’ from their commitment. I guess convention time will bring a kumbaya moment. Funny how the mood changes.
In between now and then, the debate moderators ought to be outfitted with a switch to shut off the yakers’ microphone when their time has expired.
Aside from the Telemundo reporter, none of the milk toast NBC, Donald Trump haters pushed the candidates to answer the questions that were posed. Responders were allowed to interrupt each other, ramble on about nothing, and evade answering queries tossed out.
There was no management of the six-ring circus and it was obvious the NBC moderators were incapable or unwilling to maintain control to provide any meaningful offerings by the hopefuls.
Maybe next time, a real reporter, willing to push for answers and hold to the rules might be assigned to direct a real discussion.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.