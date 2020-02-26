To the editor:
It was pretty obvious after reading Margaret Werner’s letter to the editor of Feb. 18 (“We need to take our country back before it’s too late”) that she’s not a great admirer of President Trump, which is fine.
I have friends who cannot stand the man. He’s probably the most arrogant, conceited man to ever hold the office.
However, until the Democrats can get their act together, Donald Trump will be living in the White House for four more years.
Werner’s letter suggest she teaches high school. Her article, unfortunately, also suggests she believes people who voted, or plan to vote, for Trump are ignorant and stupid enough to follow a person who has similar views as Adolf Hitler.
If Werner honestly believes a majority of Americans would vote for a man who would embrace Nazism, then she should examine her own bigotry.
I live in the greatest country in the history of the world and also the most capitalistic in the world. If Werner wants to blame someone for Donald Trump, she should blame President Barack Obama whose legacy brought one of the biggest victories for Republicans in both the Senate and Congress. If it hadn’t been Trump, it would have been one of the other 14 original Republicans candidates running in the primary.
Perhaps Werner could teach her class an honest evaluation between Nazism, socialism, capitalism and communism, and see which “ism” the majority would choose.
Perhaps she may understand why Republicans will win again in 2020.
Jim Rowan
Attleboro
