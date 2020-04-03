To the editor:
I, too, am tired of people bashing President Donald Trump for everything about his handling of the coronavirus crisis, although even as an ignoramus who supports the “buffoon” in the White House, I can acknowledge that it’s a wonderful aspect of living in a democratic republic, as opposed to a dictatorship with a Bad Orange Man on the throne, that we can have such a disagreement in the first place.
Up until a month or so ago, the Democratic party had a chance to pick a presidential candidate to run against Trump that would display their full “wokeness,” with candidates who identified as female, candidates of color, and even one who is openly gay, were all in the spotlight. Although I didn’t vote in the primary, and prefer to evaluate and choose a candidate based on his or her political positions, as opposed to gender, ethnicity or sexual preference, I was pleased for the Democrats as these aspects obviously matter a great deal to them when making their evaluations.
How odd then, that they wound up with a frontrunner who closely resembles President Trump in more than one aspect. Candidate Joe Biden has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct, and he also has a history of insulting voters, calling them “fat,” a “dog-faced pony soldier,” and informing one man that he was “full of (expletive)” when he asked a reasonable enough question on Biden’s gun control views.
Trump does not pretend to be other than who he is. Some find this abhorrent; others — given the limited choice — prefer boorishness to the rank hypocrisy of so many career politicians who mouth politically correct platitudes yet display unsavory personal behavior behind the scenes. Yet the Democrats position themselves as the party of moral superiority, though this was a losing strategy in 2016.
Perhaps Democrat voters are less “woke” than they realize.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.