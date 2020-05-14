To the editor:
I am responding to the Bill Gouveia column “Democrats: Stop the whining,” City & Town, April 20.
I believe Gouveia’s message attempts to rally fellow Democrats to stop attacking one another and to not repeat the 2016 election where Bernie Sanders supporters stayed home and sulked, thereby “refusing to support an imperfect candidate.”
He states that if they truly want to win in 2020, “they have to accept the candidate that the party has chosen,” “forgive him where he differs from themselves,” that “it’s OK to not be totally enamored with your nominee,” and that those disappointed in Joe Biden as the nominee will “have to suck it up and get involved,” because regardless, Biden is still “100 times better for your national objectives.”
Gouveia could be overstating the 100 times a bit, and is maybe suffering from the Trump Derangement Syndrome ( TDS) like so many.
As to Trump, and as expected, Gouveia states that as to an ideology, “he literally does not have any,” that Trump “is loyal only to those useful to him,” that his support is because “he wins and gives them control of the system,” and that many know Trump is a “pompous, arrogant, narcissistic egomaniac.” Gouveia seems somewhat terrified of, in his own words “four more years of Donald Trump, who would then be unrestrained by the need to seek re-election.”
Unfortunately, Gouveia misses the point.
I expose the TDS for what it is by conveying just how desperate he is to elect anyone to replace Trump.
What Gouveia misses is that Republicans do not support Trump because, as Gouveia states, “they need him to accomplish their goals.”
They actually support Trump to achieve the goals of the country, the goals of all Americans, and those same goals leading to the decisive defeat of Sanders on Super Tuesday.
The Democratic party has turned too far left, too far toward socialism.
Democrats will get to see another major defeat again this November.
Just watch how many moderate Democrats start opening their eyes to the policies and goals that are “Making America Great Again.”
Michael Cavanaugh
Foxboro
