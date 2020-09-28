To the editor:
Let me start by saying I am an independent voter. I did not vote for or support Donald Trump in 2016. That being said it blows my mind the way the Democratic party and the mainstream media have lost their minds. For more than four years, including before his election, the agenda has been “Trump is bad and we must do what ever it takes to prevent him from winning.”
They told us prior to the 2016 election that Trump must accept the results of the election.
But through a miracle — or was it just that America was just sick of politicians-as-usual — he won.
Since the day the Democrats’ anointed queen lost — because, in my opinion, her smugness and arrogance — they have lost their mind.
First they tried collusion with Russia then conspiracy then obstruction then quid-pro-quo then bribery and a failed attempt at impeachment.
What the Democrats told us was Trump would do if he lost is exactly what they are in fact doing, not accepting the results. Has Trump done some good things? Yes. Has he done some questionable things? Yes. Should someone take his phone away from him? A big ‘Yes.’
Now we come to the 2020 election season and the Democrats rolled out about 30 candidates and decided on Joe Biden, a politician for 40-plus years who claims he now has all the answers to fix everything. If he had the answers all along why did he not inform President Barrack Obama while he was vice president for eight years? Once again the Democratic party has wheeled out another weak candidate who in my opinion is but a puppet for Barnie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and The Squad.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro
