Democrats hurting themselves with Joe Biden
To the editor:
When someone repeatedly forgets what day it is, what state they are in, what office they are running for and can’t put two sentences together there’s a problem. And when they get loud and very argumentative it’s a clear sign of dementia.
This describes presidential candidate Joe Biden.
- Anyone who has viewed the many videos clearly showing Biden confused would have to agree. Every single time he speaks he gets lost for words and can’t remember where he is or what he’s talking about. He referred to himself as O’Biden Bama. Got his wife and sister mixed up. Thanks the people of Ohio when speaking in New Hampshire. Tells a voter in Michigan he is full of st and then calls him a horse’s ass. The list is to long to include here. The sad thing is his family is not protecting him by insisting he step down. Worse yet the Democrats will push him to the max even in his diminished state of mind. And it’s very scary, should he become president who would actually be running the country? Pay attention to his selection for vice president as this person will be the president within the first year of their term. The only solution to this potential nightmare would be not to vote for Joe Biden.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
