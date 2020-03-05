Ignoring the facts on Trump’s leadership
To the editor:
In his Monday, March 2 column, Bill Gouveia surmises President Trump’s supporters might be finding the POTUS’s response to the coronavirus crisis difficult to defend, despite the record-high unemployment rates and booming economy.
Presuming that he is serious and not merely using his privileged platform to engage in the juvenile taunting of those readers not sophisticated enough to share his political views, here’s a reply.
In reality, President Trump took action in this matter before the stock market plunged by closing down travel from China. While there is still a long ways to go, so far, he seems to be handling this crisis in a levelheaded manner, as opposed to his detractors who do what they always do: their best Chicken Little impressions devoid of compassion or common sense.
As usual, both politicians and the media are refusing to use this crisis as an opportunity for self-reflection and a chance to work together to help all Americans safely navigate this crisis, as that would apparently dent their joy in having yet another weapon to use against the president and his supporters.
Democrats in Congress could be using this current crisis to reach across the aisle and actually help those suffering from this virus. The media could also try to salvage some of its former objectivity by presenting the facts in a concise and non-hysterical manner which would be a boon to all who are distressed by this, myself included. But such suggestions are increasingly beginning to sound as if they came straight from Pollyanna in this current era.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
