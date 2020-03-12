Democrats will do anything, at any cost, to get elected
To the editor:
Many of us are just fed up with comments about President Donald Trump such as, “a corrupt, divisive anti-democratic president” when in fact the shoe fits better on the foot of the many Machiavellian-like Democrats who will do whatever it takes to defeat him with their ideological ends-justify-any-means to meet their objectives.
Bernie Sanders is not even a Democrat so let him run as a third-party candidate; but, he can’t do that because it would take votes away from them, split the vote three ways and Trump would win.
Cleaning the swamp is a threat to these types who, to the detriment of the many good, conscientious government employees, squander our tax money and create bureaucratic procedures that help only a few that really need the help. And, too many of the recipients of the benefits from our tax dollars misrepresent their situation to glean benefits for which they are not entitled to the detriment of the deserving.
There are too many deserving taxpayers, Democrat and Republican, and those with legitimate needs for help who are not going to be hoodwinked by you Machiavellian types who wish to transform our great country into something it should not become. “T’aint gonna happen!”
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro
