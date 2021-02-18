To the editor:
Projection can be described as displacing one’s unacceptable feelings onto a different person, a psychological defense mechanism first noted by Sigmund Freud.
Lately, we have heard many liberal media figures express their dismay with the “cowardice” of the GOP party and their usual name-calling and demonization of any views with which they happen to disagree, when they’re not calling for outright cancellation or censorship.
So far, especially judging from the columnists in “The Sun Chronicle,” it appears that former president Donald Trump is still living, rent-free, inside their heads as they continue to cling to the narrative that it is only Trump and his supporters who are any kind of problem.
It also seems that when it comes to displaying the courage and conviction necessary to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions, whether it’s Governor Andrew Cuomo’s egregious choices which resulted in so many COVID deaths in New York nursing homes or the fact that there are still “kids in cages,” at the border, the mainstream media chooses to look the other way, doubling down on their contempt for Trump.
Better to be a cheerleader for the Democrats than risk being canceled oneself, I imagine.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
