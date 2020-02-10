Dems should first concentrate on improving their own party
To the editor:
By now, I’m sure everyone has seen the clip of Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech as if she were auditioning for the “Spanish Inquisition” sketch for Monty Python’s Flying Circus.
Whether you view it as disgraceful or somehow justified of course depends on your politics.
During the last election, the Democrats insisted they were “going high,” as the Right went low, though they seemed to have no qualms about calling anyone who disagreed with them a Nazi, racist or deplorable, and insisting that anyone who supported Trump was personally responsible for his every moral failing and flaw. Though neither ultimately was a winning strategy, after they lost, they doubled down on this, convinced that eventually, I guess, it will work.
You don’t have to approve of the president; I’m sure there were plenty of Republicans who sat stone faced through former President Obama’s State of the Unions. You don’t even have to applaud if you disagree. But to show such a breach of decorum is truly unfortunate. Such effort going into denigrating President Trump and his supporters might be better spent elsewhere — such as improving your own party.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
