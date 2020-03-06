To the editor:
I’m writing in response to the trust issues Sun Chronicle columnist Ned Bristol has with President Trump (“If we could only trust our president,” March 4, Opinion).
No one on Earth is in control of the coronavirus. Accusing President Trump doesn’t have control of the situation without presenting examples, facts, or an alternative is all too common among liberals.
We know how many in this country have died from the coronavirus — but how many have died from the flu? We know how many folks in have died from vaping — but how many have died from cigarette smoking? Why is that? Or better yet — how many illegal aliens have crossed the border without minimal vaccinations? One has to wonder.
To be so general and off the cuff to claim that President Trump has a Teflon coating is juvenile, at best.
Granted, no one has “control” of the stock market, but the Trump administration is in control of setting the conditions in which stocks thrive.
I trust President Trump wants all Americans to succeed. Much more than I can say about the previous administration and the cut-throats in Congress and the Justice Department who have said and done everything imaginable to remove him (Russiagate, impeachment, spying on campaign, including innocent Americans, etc.).
Why do they want this so badly? Because he’s not part of the club and he has exposed them.
I look forward to voting to re-elect President Trump in November.
Karen Ostrom Kelly
Foxboro
