To the editor:
OK, there’s no way to write this without sounding catty, as my presidential candidate has either soundly lost or is currently in legal limbo, depending upon whom you ask, but what’s the deal with COVID? How has it suddenly overnight become considerably less lethal?
At the last minute, the Centers for Disease Control came out in support of encouraging people with the coronavirus to vote in person if they felt they must do their civic duty, despite the fact that for months, preparations were made so that anyone who felt unsafe or unwell could use a mail-in ballot.
Does that mean if your child has a temporary contagious condition but really wants to attend a public event, it’s fine to let him or her?
Now we see supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrating in the streets, many without masks, and ignoring social distancing guidelines. While there’s nothing wrong with celebration, does an event only qualify as a “superspreader” if it’s attended mostly by Trump supporters?
Celebration is great; it’s nice to see liberals happy for a change. I’m just baffled as to what happened to all the dire warnings about the pandemic.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.