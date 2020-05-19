Did Trump lie or is he just stupid?
To the editor:
On Feb. 28, President Donald Trump told rallygoers at the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina that “the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus.” Painting it as “their new hoax,” deployed after the impeachment trial failed.
Did he lie or is he stupid? We now know it was not a “new hoax.” You chose and vote.
Trump pointed to the small number of confirmed cases at that point and said, “And so far we have lost nobody to coronavirus in the United States. Nobody. And it doesn’t mean we won’t and we are totally prepared.”
Totally prepared to do what? Bury people? Lies do kill.
John Wade
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.