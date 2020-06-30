To the editor:
It’s not uncommon for me to disagree with many articles penned by Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia however, I unequivocally agree with Gouveia’s column “Difficult choices on the horizon” (City & Town, June 29).
Over the past 12-18 months I’ve opined to anyone who was interested (and even to some whose interest I could not capture) that this country at all levels (federal, state and local) are just entering an economic period that is going to be financially difficult for many.
It greatly concerns me that far too many people remain unaware/unprepared (intentionally or unintentionally) for the financial and economic difficulties we as a nation are about to face.
While some readers might recall the recessionary economic conditions we endured during 1987, 2000 and 2008, it’s my opinion those recessions pale in comparison to what we are about to go through over the next several years, primarily because the problems that resulted in those previous recessions have not been addressed ... in fact, those problems have only become larger, and by extension, much worse. That’s the bad news.
On a more positive note, I believe this nation will survive and be much improved once we have endured this “cleansing” period we are about to go through. So again, kudos to Gouveia for an extremely well written opinion that I fully (while rarely) agree with.
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
