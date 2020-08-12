To the editor:
In regards to Edward Andrews’ letter of Aug 7 — “Inappropriate talk on WARA” — I would like to respectfully disagree with his opinions about Attleboro radio station WARA.
I heard the program that was written about and it was not broadcast in a sexual way. It was talk about a rare medical procedure that was discussed in a mature fashion.
I have been a loyal listener to the Paul Healy program for many years and am so thankful for his different approach to talk radio.
His quick wit and variety of topics are interesting.
It is a refreshing style of broadcasting that is not found elsewhere on the dial.
A blissful array of local topics, interesting music, and yes, even wacky stories from around the world. They all have a place to live together at 1320 AM.
Rita Fromme
Plainville
