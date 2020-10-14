To the editor:
Regarding the letter from Dr. Paul Miles-Matthias (“Newspaper should not run anti-vaxxer’s letters,” Voice of the Public, Oct. 8) condemning this newspaper’s publication of Gerald Chase’s so-called “anti-vaxxer” letter (“Enough, already with the flu shots,” Voice of the Public, Oct.7). Has the good doctor not heard of our First Amendment right to free speech?
One would assume that as a medical practitioner, Dr. Miles-Matthias has taken the Hippocratic Oath to “first do no harm”.
Yet, he pleads for an already left-leaning newspaper to further squelch the opinion of a well-educated independent thinker. I have personally known Mr. Chase to be an extremely well-read, informed individual.
Like me, he “does his homework” and does not ingest the pablum of a society prodded by “Big Pharma” to inject into their bodies substances for which there is no ingredient list.
We are supposed to go along to get along with the faction of society who questions nothing as long as a medical practitioner with a degree says “It will boost your immunity” as I was told by my own physician.
Well Dr. Miles-Matthias I, too, never get the flu shot, and like Mr. Chase, am not an “anti-vaxxer” as you might presume. We have had our childhood vaccinations as scheduled, but as adults, have the choice to decide what is necessary and what is not.
The key to good health is a good diet, quality supplements, and healthy ways to alleviate stress, like exercise and laughter.
With that being said, the next time I have the privilege of meeting up with Mr. Chase, I’m certain we will have a good laugh about your letter.
In closing, if Dr. Miles-Matthias truly believes that a flu vaccine protects the recipient from contracting the flu, then he should have no concern about those of us who choose to merely live a healthy lifestyle and take our chances.
You are protected from us with your injected concoction right?
Now I would suggest you work on your unhealthy notion that freedom of speech be banned from this newspaper.
Ellen Valentine
Norton
