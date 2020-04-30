To the editor:
I fully understand the dangers of this virus that is crossing the world and people need to heed the words of experts and change their ways for the time being.
That being said, why does the news media continue to harp on the doom and gloom as well as instilling fear and panic.
They continue, day after day, reporting on x amount of new positive cases and then stating we now have a total of x amount of cases. They then do the same with deaths.
Yet I never hear the most vital category of all which would bring a small glimmer of hope to a lot of people which is the number of people who contracted the virus and are now symptom free and fully recovered.
It sometimes gets a little depressing for people and especially the essential people who cannot stay at home to hear the worst side of the story and nothing positive.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.