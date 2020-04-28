To the editor:
Could anyone with half a working brain, even a MAGA-hat-wearing person, believe that President Trump, at a White House coronavirus briefing, said that people could be treated with “ultraviolet or just a very powerful light” to kill the coronavirus? “Somehow under the skin?” Did Trump pull that idea out from under his orange hair or another part of his body!?
Anyone would have thought the doctors and his staff would have grabbed him and run off the stage. Nooo! He went on to say an “injection of disinfectant” would “knock out the virus in a minute” Did he mean to say the person would be dead in a minute?
Medical and industry professionals were quick to dispute Trump’s claims as “irresponsible” and “dangerous”. But did they mean to say those two words are Trump’s middle name?
Dr. Sanjay Gupta added,” It’s a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves.”
This man-child is leading our nation. He is the commander-in-chief with the power to use WMDs. A person who swore on the Bible, an oath to protect us, not kill us.
Does that scare anyone but me? He is in charge of saving us from this virus and he wants us to kill ourselves?
John Wade
Norton
