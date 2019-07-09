To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle’s feature article on July 6-7 “Paper vs Plastic” describes the enormity of the problem of disposal and reports that local communities are acting to ban the ubiquitous plastic shopping bags that are so useful to us.
However, the article fails to mention that those plastic bags and indeed all plastics and paper have high calorific power and are commonly incinerated to generate electric power.
Is it not so that the non-recyclable refuse containing those plastic bags and plastic containers from our local communities is trucked to Rochester to be incinerated?
Why not continue that practice and consider spending public funds to help keep the Rochester incinerator and others about the Commonwealth at the highest levels of clean air compliance and to sequester the carbon dioxide emissions to the maximum that modern technology enables?
Let us keep our useful bags and plastics! Just dispose of them wisely.
Push The Green New Deal!
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.