To the editor:
Watching President Donald Trump criticizing the governors for not stemming the violence and destruction protesters are incurring reminds me of Emperor Nero. Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
To the editor:
Watching President Donald Trump criticizing the governors for not stemming the violence and destruction protesters are incurring reminds me of Emperor Nero. Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.