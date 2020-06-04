To the editor:
A few nights ago, President Donald Trump hid in an underground bunker from his own citizens. Even a narcissist such as he soon figured out that this was a new low with very bad “optics.”
And so on Monday, like a school yard bully who feels the need to regain his reputation, he sent the police, National Guard and military police against peaceful citizens who had gathered to express their freedom of speech, to clear a path for him so that he could symbolically stroll into the clear air and show that he is not afraid.
By this action Donald Trump came out of the bunker only to prove that he belongs under the rock he crawled out of in the first place.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
