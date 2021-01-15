To the editor:
I am a member of the Mansfield Town Republican Committee.
Joe Biden will never be seen by millions of Americans as the legitimate president of the United States of America.
The reprehensible actions taken by a relatively few bad actors on Jan. 6 have not changed that and the lawful steps taken by Republicans to contest the Nov. 3 election were entirely appropriate and justified.
Steps now under contemplation by the Democrats and a few misguided Republicans to remove the president from office as his term of service is about to expire are what are entirely inappropriate and unjustified.
Although I did not attend the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., and was appalled at the actions taken by the bad actors at the U.S. Capitol on that date, nothing President Donald J. Trump said in his speech at the rally before the events in question could reasonably be construed to be an incitement to insurrection.
If another presidential election were to be held tomorrow between the same candidates who faced off against each other on Nov. 3, I would proudly, without hesitation, vote once again for him. Trump is still my president.
Republicans now must continue to lawfully oppose the Democrat imposition of socialism on our country with all of our might because now, indeed, these are the times that try men’s souls.
Thomas Paine’s words and logic are as true and applicable to our time as they were true and applicable to Revolutionary America in 1776.
“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.”
— Thomas Paine, The American Crisis, Dec. 23, 1776
Robert S. O’Connell
Mansfield
